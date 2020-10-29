Sudanese government takes control of gold mines in North Darfur

October 28, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese government on Wednesday officially took control of the gold mines in Jabal Amer area of North Darfur, operated by the Rapid Support Forces (SRF) leader and his family.

Following continued criticism of the control of the gold mines and large involvement of the Sudanese military in the national economy, al-Junaid Company announced the handover of gold mines to the transitional government.

The handover ceremony took place in Jebel Amer area where Heba Mohamed Ali Finance Minister and Economic Planning was received by Abdel-Rahim Dagalo, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al-Junaid Company.

Abdel Rahim is also the SRF deputy general commander and the brother of the deputy chairman of the Sovereign Council.

"We consider this agreement an important step to enhance state revenues, growth in the region and the locality," said the minister in a speech delivered at the ceremony.

She further stressed that one of the most important goals of the ministry of finance is to increase gold production to achieve economic stability, sustainable development, and just peace as well as the well-being of the citizens.

For his part, Dagalo stressed that Al-Junaid Company fulfils all its legal obligations, including paying fees and taxes.

He handed over to the minister the scientific information and studies related to the mines and the exploration activities in the area.

Last July Mohamed Hamdan Daglo "Hemetti" rejected attacks directed against Al-Junaid group stressing its activities is transparent and pay their taxes.

Recently, it was purported that Al-Junaid controls other mines in Jebel Marra but there is no official confirmation of the allegation.

The RSF took control of Jebel Amer mines from Musa Hilal, a tribal leader and former commander of the famous janjaweed militia after his arrest on 27 November 2017

Hilal who rebelled against al-Bashir is still under arrest awaiting his trial.

