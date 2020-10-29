 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 29 October 2020

S. Sudan’s Kiir, UNMISS chief discuss peace implementation

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

October 28, 2020 (JUBA) – South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir and the head of the United Nations Mission in the country (UNMISS), David Shearer met in the capital, Juba on Wednesday to discuss the status of the implementation of the revitalised peace agreement.

South Sudan President Salva Kiir meeting the head of the UN Mission in South Sudan, David Shearer on October 28, 2020 (courtesy photo)

During the meeting, the presidency said in a statement, Shearer briefed President Kiir on the activities of UNMISS in the young nation.

He congratulated the South Sudanese leader on the completion of structures on the allocation of responsibility sharing of states and local government amongst the various parties in the unity government.

The top UN official also revealed plans to rehabilitate and open some roads across the country, with both leaders acknowledging the importance of roads in the maintenance of peace and security.

During the meeting, Shearer appreciated government’s support in the re-designation of the protection of civilian sites (PoCs) as conventional displacement camps and acknowledged the important role of state governors and the national police service.

Also discussed, the presidency further said, was the general situation in Jonglei state and the humanitarian situation in the flood affected areas of the country.

Shearer reportedly also briefed South Sudanese leader on the strategic review plan of UNMISS seeking to better align its mandate with the evolving peace process.

When fierce fighting broke out in South Sudan in 2013, thousands of people fled to UNMISS bases across the country. The UN peacekeeping mission opened its gates to provide them sanctuary and established what are known today as PoCs.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.


GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Why Sudan’s interests lie in U.S. delisting and normalization with Israel 2020-10-22 06:08:56 By: Trayo A. Ali How will the de-linking of the American process for removing Sudan from the State Sponsor of Terror (SST) list from its process of normalizing relations with Israel diminish (...)

No to calls for anti-peace protests 2020-10-22 06:07:08 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman Some traditional Sudanese political parties have grown old and are crying out to demand that the Sudanese people go out on October 21, 2020, in a major demonstration to (...)

The 21 October March: Who is the Enemy? 2020-10-21 05:52:11 By Yasir Arman One of the main features of the December revolution is its vitality and the broad participation of women and youth, resistance committees, martyrs' families, forces from the (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Sudan: Performing arts is not a crime, assaulting women and artists is! 2020-09-20 08:54:28 The Strategic Initiative for Women in the Horn of Africa (SIHA) Sudan is still struggling with militant Islamist ideology KHARTOUM: Central Khartoum Primary Court issued a verdict against five (...)

Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments 2020-08-14 07:11:00 A Collaborative Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments (Abolishing and Amending Provisions Restricting Freedom) – Exposing ‘a wolf in sheep’s clothing’ Sudanese women (...)

Remarks by SRF leaders at the Friend of Sudan meeting on peace 2020-08-13 07:58:58 Chairman of the Friends of Sudan Conference, Your Excellency, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, The Prime Minister of Sudan and the participating team from the (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2020 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.