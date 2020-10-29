October 28, 2020 (JUBA) – South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir and the head of the United Nations Mission in the country (UNMISS), David Shearer met in the capital, Juba on Wednesday to discuss the status of the implementation of the revitalised peace agreement.

South Sudan President Salva Kiir meeting the head of the UN Mission in South Sudan, David Shearer on October 28, 2020 (courtesy photo)

During the meeting, the presidency said in a statement, Shearer briefed President Kiir on the activities of UNMISS in the young nation.

He congratulated the South Sudanese leader on the completion of structures on the allocation of responsibility sharing of states and local government amongst the various parties in the unity government.

The top UN official also revealed plans to rehabilitate and open some roads across the country, with both leaders acknowledging the importance of roads in the maintenance of peace and security.

During the meeting, Shearer appreciated government’s support in the re-designation of the protection of civilian sites (PoCs) as conventional displacement camps and acknowledged the important role of state governors and the national police service.

Also discussed, the presidency further said, was the general situation in Jonglei state and the humanitarian situation in the flood affected areas of the country.

Shearer reportedly also briefed South Sudanese leader on the strategic review plan of UNMISS seeking to better align its mandate with the evolving peace process.

When fierce fighting broke out in South Sudan in 2013, thousands of people fled to UNMISS bases across the country. The UN peacekeeping mission opened its gates to provide them sanctuary and established what are known today as PoCs.

(ST)