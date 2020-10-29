Sudan will pick own normalization style : FM

October 28, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s foreign minister said his country will determine which kind of normalization his country will opt for during the upcoming talks with the Israeli delegation.

Omer Gamar Eldin told Sky News Arabia on Wednesday that the two countries agreed in principle to normalize relations but it will be effective once the deal is endorsed by the legislative council.

Referring to the normalization process, he underscored that there are different types of diplomatic normalizations in international law.

There is the full establishment of diplomatic relations between two countries and exchange of ambassadors, simple trade relations or cooperation in specific areas, said Garar Eldin.

"We will choose from among these options what is compatible with the mood of the Sudanese people and what is compatible with the interests of the Sudanese state, and then we will submit that to Parliament for approval," he stressed.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Friday said that delegations from the two countries will meet soon to discuss cooperation in many fields, among them agriculture, trade and other important areas, as he said.

Sudanese political groups are divided over the normalizations with Israel but the government says it has enough supporters for its endorsement by the transitional parliament.

For his part, the leader of the National Umma Party Sadiq al-Mahdi says his party will accept the normalization with Israel if it is approved by an elected parliament, not the transitional legislative council.

Also, small Arab nationalist groups and the Sudanese Communist Party reject the deal, saying the transitional government has no mandate to conclude such agreement.

(ST)