 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 29 October 2020

Federalism a popular demand since 1947: Machar

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

October 28, 2020 (JUBA) – South Sudan’s First Vice President, Riek Machar has said a federal system of governance has been a popular demand of the people of South Sudan since 1947.

Riek Machar poses at his office (FVPO photo)

He made the remarks while speaking at a workshop organized by the Ministry of Federal Affairs in the capital, Juba on Wednesday.

According to Machar, the establishment of the Ministry of Federalism was to help prepare the nation for a federal system of governance.

During the workshop attended by senior government officials and foreign diplomats, participants are expected to brainstorm on how best a policy framework for a federal system can be developed.

The federalism issue, officials said, will also be tackled in the permanent constitution-making process in accordance with the revitalized peace agreement.

According to the revitalised peace accord, which created Ministry of Federal Affairs for the first time, the constitution writing process will adopt the form of governance preferred by all South Sudanese. However, the peace agreement does not define ’federalism’, which has been a matter of debate between different parties in South Sudan, including those who want a powerful central government and others who want power devolved.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.


GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Why Sudan’s interests lie in U.S. delisting and normalization with Israel 2020-10-22 06:08:56 By: Trayo A. Ali How will the de-linking of the American process for removing Sudan from the State Sponsor of Terror (SST) list from its process of normalizing relations with Israel diminish (...)

No to calls for anti-peace protests 2020-10-22 06:07:08 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman Some traditional Sudanese political parties have grown old and are crying out to demand that the Sudanese people go out on October 21, 2020, in a major demonstration to (...)

The 21 October March: Who is the Enemy? 2020-10-21 05:52:11 By Yasir Arman One of the main features of the December revolution is its vitality and the broad participation of women and youth, resistance committees, martyrs' families, forces from the (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Sudan: Performing arts is not a crime, assaulting women and artists is! 2020-09-20 08:54:28 The Strategic Initiative for Women in the Horn of Africa (SIHA) Sudan is still struggling with militant Islamist ideology KHARTOUM: Central Khartoum Primary Court issued a verdict against five (...)

Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments 2020-08-14 07:11:00 A Collaborative Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments (Abolishing and Amending Provisions Restricting Freedom) – Exposing ‘a wolf in sheep’s clothing’ Sudanese women (...)

Remarks by SRF leaders at the Friend of Sudan meeting on peace 2020-08-13 07:58:58 Chairman of the Friends of Sudan Conference, Your Excellency, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, The Prime Minister of Sudan and the participating team from the (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2020 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.