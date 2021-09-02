Machar allied forces march on defected forces: spokesman

September 1, 2021 (JUBA) - Forces allied to South Sudan’s First Vice President Riek Machar are purportedly moving towards an area occupied by forces under the command and leadership of his former chief staff, Simon Gatwech Dual, a spokesman said.

Riek Machar South Sudan FVP (Reuters photo)

Brigadier General William Gatjiath Deng, who ally himself with forces Gen. Dual has issued a statement warning of imminent attack by forces loyal to Machar.

These forces loyal to Machar, according to the statement, are under the direct command of Machar’s spy chief General Yieh Dak.

“We have information indicating that they are on their way to attack our position. But let me assure the public as a matter of fact, the mighty forces of SPLA (IO) under command of the interim Chairman and Commander in Chief (C-in-C), 1st Lt-Gen Simon Gatwech Dual, are fully aware of your imminent attacks on our bases but they will be taught a good lesson at both”, reads a statement obtained by Sudan Tribune.

He added, "The merciless forces loyal to the former Chairman, Dr. Riek Machar Teny, are now on their way coming to attack the SPLA (IO) at Kit-gwang GHQs, as already exposed by their warmonger Gen.Yiey Dak, the director of national security who was giving the farewell salutation to their forces".

Deng accused Dak of being the mastermind of the split, warning that their forces are on high alert and will respond with a huge force to the hostile forces. Attempts to reach Machar’s spokesman on military affairs for comment could not be successful. His known telephone line could not connect at the time of going to the press.

Sources with direct knowledge of the situation told Sudan Tribune on Wednesday that the two sides are preparing for all-out hostilities with a view to claim monopoly and exert control to gain legitimacy and recognition from the public and over the forces and territories in which they operate.

(ST)