October 29, 2020 (KAMPALA) – The Ugandan army (UPDF) said it has launched investigations into circumstances under which its military clashed with the South Sudanese Peoples Defense Forces (SSPDF).

A contingent from the Ugandan People’s Defence Forces (File photo)

Col. Deo Akiiki, the deputy UPDF spokesperson, said the incident happened when an unspecified number of South Sudanese in military uniform erected a roadblock inside Ngomoromo border post.

He said the UPDF responded with reinforcement from a nearby unit, killing action two people, captured one person and recovered two SMG rifles.

“There was no casualty on our side, but we are still monitoring the situation and also verify their mission and the group they belong to,” said Akiiki.

“UPDF will continue to advocate for safety alongside our borders to enable trade and peaceful coexistence. We continue to have armed elements along some of our neighbors’ borders. We continue to share intelligence and work together towards that,” he added.

On Tuesday, South Sudan army spokesperson, Maj. Gen. Lul Rual Koang said the two country’s forces clashed at their defensive border post at Pogee in Magwi county of Eastern Equatorial State.

“The brief clash resulted into the death of two of our servicemen whereas a third one was captured,” he noted in a statement.

Koang, however, said the South Sudanese army is committed to maintaining cordial relations with its Ugandan counterpart.

This was not the first incident in which forces from the two countries have clashed.

In June, three South Sudanese army soldiers were killed in a gunfire exchange with the Ugandan army in Goboro along the Uganda-South Sudan border.

(ST)