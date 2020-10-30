October 29, 2020 (JUBA) - The National Democratic Movement (NDM) led by Lam Akol declined an invitation to participate in the National Dialogue Conference and urged to expedite the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement and to hold the constitutional conference.

In August 2016, President Salva Kiir announced a national dialogue process to end violence in South Sudan, he also said that it would be placed under the framework of the Peace Agreement.

On 7 October, NDM leader Lam Akol sent a letter to Angelo Beda, the co-chairman of the National Dialogue Steering Committee in response to an invitation to participate the final dialogue conference.

In his letter seen by Sudan Tribune, Akol said all the objectives of the conference are superseded by the revitalized peace agreement of September 2018.

"On the basis of the above, the National Democratic Movement does not see any useful purpose to be served by the "South Sudan National Dialogue Conference"," said Akol.

Instead, the parties have to speed up the Constitution-making process and issues to be discussed under Transitional Justice, dealt with under Chapters V and VI of the revitalized peace agreement, he stressed.

The one-sided dialogue process has been rejected by several signatories saying the full implementation of the peace agreement is more comprehensive pointing to the reconciliation and healing commission which is part of the revitalized pact.

In December 2016, South Sudanese President Salva Kiir launched the national dialogue initiative that seeks to reconcile and unite the East African nation torn apart by more than four years of civil war.

In 2017, UNMISS head David Shearer told the UN Security Council that the national dialogue initiative of President Kiir would only be credible if opposition groups genuinely participated.

(ST)