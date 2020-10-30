SPLM-IO general accuses political opponents of killing wife

October 29, 2020 (ADDIS ABABA) – A South Sudanese armed opposition (SPLM-IO) General has accused political opponents within the movement of killing his wife in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The wife of Gathoth Gatkuoth Hothnyang, a former governor of the defunct Latjor State, was found dead in a hotel room on October 1, 2020.

In an exclusive interview with Sudan Tribune from Addis Ababa, Gatkuoth said the deceased, a mother of five children, had only been in the Ethiopian capital for three months after she returned from Denmark.

He, however, said some political opponents he disagreed with within the SPLM-IO could have killed his wife, having failed to access him.

“Am accusing them because if they failed to get me, they could access my wife, but she was not a politician. She was the wife of a political leader,” said Gatkouth.

According to the former governor, although initial police investigation showed his wife committed suicide by jumping from the second floor of a building in Addis Ababa, the involvement of some elements within the armed opposition faction cannot be overruled.

“My political opponents can make me pay by killing my wife. They can also do that by a proxy war against my family,” he explained.

Gatkouth described his late wife as a uniting factor in the family.

Separately, John Kor Diew, a former SPLM security advisor for Upper Nile State described his sister’s death as “suspicious” and “shocking”.

He, however, said the family awaits the outcomes of a forensic investigation being conducted by the police authorities in Ethiopia.

(ST)