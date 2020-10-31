 
 
 
Sudan’s peace leaders’ return delayed

October 30, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The leaders of the peace signatory groups will return to Khartoum on November 15 instead of November 3, said the chief mediator on Friday.

Tut Gatluak speaks to reporters in Juba on 27 August (ST photo)This delay was established in a meeting held in Juba between Shams al-Din Kabbashi, a member of the Sovereign Council, and the leaders of the former rebel groups, along with the participation of the South Sudanese mediator Tut Gatluak

In press statements following the meeting, Gatluak told reporters that the two parties agreed on the 15th of November as the new date for the arrival of the leaders of the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) in Khartoum.

He added that all parties to the peace process — the mediation committee and the peace partners — will attend a celebration in Khartoum.

A celebration was initially meant to take place in Khartoum on the 3rd of November, with the participation of President Salva Kiir and Chadian President Idriss Deby.

The Higher Peace Council recently held a meeting in Khartoum to discuss the arrangement to welcome the leaders of the armed groups. Kabbashi has been tasked with the preparations for these celebrations.

For his part, SRF leader Hadi Idriss has confirmed that the parties agreed on the 15th of November as a new date for their return to Khartoum.

"The 15th of November will be a great day, during which a big celebration will be organized in Khartoum to mark the signing of the Juba Peace Agreement," declared Idriss.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

