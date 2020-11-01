Sudanese political forces to discuss formation of transitional parliament

October 31, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - A spokeswoman for the Central Council of the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) Saturday said that the coalition will hold consultations meeting its different partners to discuss the formation of the Transitional Legislative Council (TLC).

In line with the constitutional document governing the transitional period, 67% of the 300 parliamentary seats (201) are allocated to the FFC including the SRF.

After, the formation of an independent block for the SRF and the signing of a peace agreement, the share of the FFC in the transitional parliament has been reduced to 55%.or 165 seats while the SRF including Minnawi group gets 75 seats.

The remaining 60 seats will go to SPLM-N al-Hilu group and other groups supporting the revolution but are not part of the above-mentioned blocks.

"The FFC Central Council instructed a committee on the TLC formation to hold meetings with the Resistance Committees, the National Umma Party, the Sudanese Professionals Association and the Revolutionary Front to discuss the formation of the transitional parliament," Amina Mahmoud FFC Spokeswoman told Sudan Tribune.

It is worth noting that the TLC has to be formed by the FFC and the military component of the Sovereign Council.

SRF groups had objected its formation before the signing of a peace deal and threatened to not sign a peace agreement with the transitional government.

Besides the control of the government action, the legislative body has a key role in the transition towards a democratic rule in Sudan as it has to pass a new constitution and an electoral law ahead of general elections within three years.

New cabinet

Mahmoud further said that the FFC leadership body in a meeting on Saturday, also formed a seven-member committee to discuss with the Sovereign Council, the cabinet and the SRF the appointment of new ministers.

On 9 July, Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok announced the resignation of seven ministers and fired the health minister. Also, there is the SRF which will join the cabinet after the peace agreement.

Discussions are expected to focus first on whether to increase the number of cabinet ministers or to replace the dismissed ministers by others including the SRF.

She said that the committee will discuss, with the different interlocutors, proposals to increasing the size of the government and portfolios that will be allocated to the Revolutionary Front.

The spokeswoman added that the ministerial nominations that had been already made could be discussed in the upcoming discussion on the formation of the new government.

"But there is no clear vision about them until now," she stressed.

Under the peace agreement, the Sudanese Revolutionary Front will get 25% of the cabinet seats.

The formerly united SRF now has to agree on how they would share this percentage after Minnawi’s split.

