 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 1 November 2020

Sudan, Egypt discuss ways to enhance military cooperation

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Sudanese Egyptian military delegations meet in Khartoum on 31 October 2020 (ST photo)October 31, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese and Egyptian armies chiefs of staff held talks in Khartoum on military cooperation between the two countries, including border security and military industries.

The Egyptian chief of staff, Mohamed Farid, arrived in a two-day visit in Khartoum on Saturday heading a military delegation including the main commanders of the Egyptian army.

The military spokesman of the Egyptian army, the meeting came in implementation of what was recently agreed by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on the development of military and security cooperation.

"It was agreed to implement many training activities for all branches of the armed forces during the coming period with intensifying cooperation in the fields of rehabilitation, training, exchange of experiences, border security, combating terrorism, technical insurance and military industries," said the statement.

"Farid emphasized that the Egyptian military capabilities are an asset for Sudan and that the Sudanese military capabilities are an asset for Egypt, according to the statement," he stressed.

Since Sudan’s independence until the end of the Nimieiri regime, there had been strong military cooperation between the two armies. But the relationship deteriorated during the al-Bashir regime.

The Sudanese Minister of Defense Ibrahim Yassin met with the head of the Egyptian delegation. The two sides agreed on the need to unleash good prospects for joint military cooperation.

The military talks will be concluded on Sunday after a meeting to review the final results of the talks and the implementation timetable.

The lack of stability in Libya and the necessity to protect the joint borders remains the main concern for Egypt, especially since Islamist groups were using the western borders to launch cross-border attacks inside the country.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.


GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Why Sudan’s interests lie in U.S. delisting and normalization with Israel 2020-10-22 06:08:56 By: Trayo A. Ali How will the de-linking of the American process for removing Sudan from the State Sponsor of Terror (SST) list from its process of normalizing relations with Israel diminish (...)

No to calls for anti-peace protests 2020-10-22 06:07:08 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman Some traditional Sudanese political parties have grown old and are crying out to demand that the Sudanese people go out on October 21, 2020, in a major demonstration to (...)

The 21 October March: Who is the Enemy? 2020-10-21 05:52:11 By Yasir Arman One of the main features of the December revolution is its vitality and the broad participation of women and youth, resistance committees, martyrs' families, forces from the (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Sudan: Performing arts is not a crime, assaulting women and artists is! 2020-09-20 08:54:28 The Strategic Initiative for Women in the Horn of Africa (SIHA) Sudan is still struggling with militant Islamist ideology KHARTOUM: Central Khartoum Primary Court issued a verdict against five (...)

Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments 2020-08-14 07:11:00 A Collaborative Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments (Abolishing and Amending Provisions Restricting Freedom) – Exposing ‘a wolf in sheep’s clothing’ Sudanese women (...)

Remarks by SRF leaders at the Friend of Sudan meeting on peace 2020-08-13 07:58:58 Chairman of the Friends of Sudan Conference, Your Excellency, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, The Prime Minister of Sudan and the participating team from the (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2020 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.