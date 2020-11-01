Sudan, Egypt discuss ways to enhance military cooperation

October 31, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese and Egyptian armies chiefs of staff held talks in Khartoum on military cooperation between the two countries, including border security and military industries.

The Egyptian chief of staff, Mohamed Farid, arrived in a two-day visit in Khartoum on Saturday heading a military delegation including the main commanders of the Egyptian army.

The military spokesman of the Egyptian army, the meeting came in implementation of what was recently agreed by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on the development of military and security cooperation.

"It was agreed to implement many training activities for all branches of the armed forces during the coming period with intensifying cooperation in the fields of rehabilitation, training, exchange of experiences, border security, combating terrorism, technical insurance and military industries," said the statement.

"Farid emphasized that the Egyptian military capabilities are an asset for Sudan and that the Sudanese military capabilities are an asset for Egypt, according to the statement," he stressed.

Since Sudan’s independence until the end of the Nimieiri regime, there had been strong military cooperation between the two armies. But the relationship deteriorated during the al-Bashir regime.

The Sudanese Minister of Defense Ibrahim Yassin met with the head of the Egyptian delegation. The two sides agreed on the need to unleash good prospects for joint military cooperation.

The military talks will be concluded on Sunday after a meeting to review the final results of the talks and the implementation timetable.

The lack of stability in Libya and the necessity to protect the joint borders remains the main concern for Egypt, especially since Islamist groups were using the western borders to launch cross-border attacks inside the country.

(ST)