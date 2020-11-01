Jonglei governor briefs Kiir on floods, security situation

October 31, 2020 (JUBA) - The governor of South Sudan’s, Jonglei State, Denay Jock Chagor on Thursday briefed President Salva Kiir on the floods and the general security situation, several months after the South Sudanese leader declared a state of emergency in his region.

Speaking to reporter after the meeting held in Juba, Chagor said Kiir expressed concerns about the situation of the people affected by floods, urging relevant institutions to support flood-affected victims.

He said most areas in Jonglei are affected by floods and appealed to the government to pay more attention to the vulnerable people.

According to the governor, people of Jonglei are calling for the formation of local government structures to help run the state affairs.

He, however, said Kiir assured him that the state administration would soon by be fully reconstituted as demanded by citizens of the state.

Chagor, a senior member of South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA), was appointed governor of Jonglei in July after a deadlock in nomination process.

