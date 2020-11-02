 
 
 
Sudan's al-Burhan visits Ethiopia for talks on bilateral relations

Al-Burhan received by Abiy at Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa on1 November (2020 ST photo)November 1, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The head of Sudan’s Sovereign Council has begun a two-day visit to Ethiopia for bilateral talks on bilateral relations with the Ethiopian Prime Minister, according to a statement released in Khartoum on Sunday.

The Sovereign Council said the official visit comes in response to an invitation extended by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to discuss bilateral relations and issues of common interest.

Sudan and Ethiopia say keen to develop bilateral ties but the two countries are at odds over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam and also have a border dispute.

Al-Burhan is accompanied by Omer Gamar Eldin the Foreign Minister, Jamal Abdel Majeed the head of the General Intelligence Service, and Yasir Mohamed Osman the head of the Military Intelligence.

No details have been released about the bilateral talks but Ahmed celebrated Al-Burhan visit in Adama at 78 km southeast of Addis Ababa where Abba Gada’s gifted him a horse and an armour of peace warriors.

The two leaders also visited Joytech Seedlings Nursery in Bishoftu in Oromia region.

Al-Burhan last Tuesday was in Cairo for talks with the Egyptian President, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

He is expected to visit a number of neighbouring countries in the upcoming days.

(ST)

