 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 2 November 2020

Malong calls for 10-state federal state in South Sudan

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

South Sudan's former army chief Paul Malong addresses the media after returning to the South Sudan's capital of Juba, on May 13, 2017 (Reuters photo)

November 1, 2020 (JUBA) - The South Sudan United Front of Paul Malong said called for a 10-state federal state in South Sudan to end the domination of the central government in Juba.

The armed group on Sunday released its political manifesto where it rejected the “kleptocratic minority regime system of patronage that fuelled rampant corruption”.

The manifesto endorsed the Social Democracy as its ideology, stressing that this “form of socialism is what our Pan-African Movement calls “African Socialism”.

Regarding the controversial issue of federalism, the group the famous slogan of the SPLM founder John Garang calling to take the towns to the villages.

“This can truly and only be done if we embrace federalism as a fundamental principle and enact it in our Constitution based on the 10 States as at the signing of the 2015 Agreement on Resolution of Conflict in South Sudan,” reads the political programme

The SSUF further said that the federal system will allow to clearly demarcate between the responsibilities of national and the state governments.

Also, the manifesto said 10% of the income generated from oil or other national resources should be allocated to the state where are located the production areas.

“10% of the revenue may go to the State that has the natural resource, while a formula is formulated on how to distribute the other 90% between the national government and the other states”.

Last September, the opposition alliance SSOMA said they suspended the SSUF of General Paul Malong saying he rejected their vision for a large federal state.

The Alliance calls for a large federal state saying it has been a popular demand.

“The Alliance shall work hard in attaining this noble idea as a bedrock of system of governance in South Sudan, based on the true division of power and wealth to local governments, with the view of fending off any prevailing notion of regional and ethnic disintegration of the nation,” said SSOMA in its charter.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.


GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Why Sudan’s interests lie in U.S. delisting and normalization with Israel 2020-10-22 06:08:56 By: Trayo A. Ali How will the de-linking of the American process for removing Sudan from the State Sponsor of Terror (SST) list from its process of normalizing relations with Israel diminish (...)

No to calls for anti-peace protests 2020-10-22 06:07:08 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman Some traditional Sudanese political parties have grown old and are crying out to demand that the Sudanese people go out on October 21, 2020, in a major demonstration to (...)

The 21 October March: Who is the Enemy? 2020-10-21 05:52:11 By Yasir Arman One of the main features of the December revolution is its vitality and the broad participation of women and youth, resistance committees, martyrs' families, forces from the (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Sudan: Performing arts is not a crime, assaulting women and artists is! 2020-09-20 08:54:28 The Strategic Initiative for Women in the Horn of Africa (SIHA) Sudan is still struggling with militant Islamist ideology KHARTOUM: Central Khartoum Primary Court issued a verdict against five (...)

Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments 2020-08-14 07:11:00 A Collaborative Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments (Abolishing and Amending Provisions Restricting Freedom) – Exposing ‘a wolf in sheep’s clothing’ Sudanese women (...)

Remarks by SRF leaders at the Friend of Sudan meeting on peace 2020-08-13 07:58:58 Chairman of the Friends of Sudan Conference, Your Excellency, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, The Prime Minister of Sudan and the participating team from the (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2020 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.