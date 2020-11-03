Sudan dismantles public order courts



November 2, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan Chief Justice, Nemat Abdallah Khair, on Monday dismantled the notorious public order courts that sentenced women to be publically flogged for dressing "indecently".

The decision comes one year after the repeal of the Public Order laws that curtailed women rights and legalized violence against women for 30 years.

"The Chief Justice decided to cancel the orders to establish the special first instance and appeals courts, which include the public order courts, the customs court, the property tax court, the tax court, the income tax court and the Sudan port court."

The decision directed to refer the cases under consideration in the banned courts to other competent ones.

The official news agency said that the decision tasked the heads of the judiciary to use the premises of the revoked courts "in a manner that supports the performance of their courts."

Also, the judges and staff of the special courts should be transferred to work in other tribunals.

On 28 November 2019, the transitional government repealed the public order law which had been deployed by the former regime to impose conservative Islamic social codes, restricting women’s freedoms.

(ST)