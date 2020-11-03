Aid worker killed, another injured in Greater Pibor

November 2, 2020 (PIBOR) – An aid worker was killed and another wounded when unidentified armed attacked a team of Plan International’s humanitarian workers on a road near Pibor on October 29, the United Nations said in a statement.

Alain Noudéhou, the Deputy Special Representative in the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (Getty)

“The team was returning to Pibor on foot after delivering critical nutrition services to children and new mothers affected by violence and flooding in the area. The nutrition programme, funded by the South Sudan Humanitarian Fund, is temporarily suspended following the incident,” partly reads the statement.

Alain Noudéhou, the UN Humanitarian Coordinator in South Sudan, condemned the killing of the aid worker in the greater Pibor area.

“I strongly condemn this attack and the killing of yet another humanitarian worker, this time in the Pibor area. I call once again for authorities and communities at all levels to guarantee the safety and security of aid workers and the people they serve. The perpetrators of this violent act must be brought to justice and be held accountable,” said Noudéhou.

He added, “This year in South Sudan, eight humanitarian workers have already lost their lives while providing aid to people in need. This is unacceptable”.

According to the UN, thousands of humanitarian workers, most of them South Sudanese take daily risks to deliver much-needed assistance to women, men and children across the country. Half of all reported humanitarian access incidents in 2020 have involved violence, or threat thereof, against humanitarian workers and assets.

Inter-communal, sub-national violence and attacks on aid workers reportedly hamper the delivery of humanitarian assistance and deepening vulnerabilities faced by communities in the flood-affected areas of South Sudan’s Pibor Administrative Area and Jonglei State.

“Humanitarian workers need a safe and secure operating environment to deliver much-needed humanitarian services to people. The violence and the targeting of humanitarian actors must stop,” stressed Noudéhou.

(ST)