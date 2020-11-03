 
 
 
Tuesday 3 November 2020

AfDB provides $200,000 for flood victims in South Sudan

October 31, 2020 (JUBA) - The African Development Bank (AfDB), has provided $200,000 for people affected by the floods in South Sudan.

A heavily flooded area in a remote part of South Sudan (Getty)

In a statement, Meshack Malo, the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) Representative for South Sudan said AfDB’s donation is crucial to allow tens of thousands of people displaced by floods to procure their own food and avoid the spectrum of hunger.

“We are working non-stop with the Government and our other partners to help South Sudanese return fast to their farming and livelihood activities,” said.

The AfDB country manager for South Sudan, Benedict Kanu said the institution’s contribution will cater for tens of thousands of people killed and about 25,000 refugees and internally displaced persons (IDPs).

In August, South Sudan’s Relief and Rehabilitation Commission (RRC) warned that thousands of people displaced by floods and conflict could face serious food shortages if they are not supported.

(ST)

