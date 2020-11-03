Sadiq al-Mahdi moved to UAE after testing positive for coronavirus

November 2, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The leader of the National Umma Party (NUP) Sadiq al-Mahdi has been transferred to the Arab United Emirates (UAE) treatment after he tested positive for coronavirus.
On 29 October, al-Mahdi was tested positive and admitted in a local hospital in Khartoum.
However, on 2 November, his family announced his transfer to the UAE saying the decision was made by the party for further “medical checkup”.
The former prime minister, 84 years, after he was diagnosed with Covid19, continued to write and published an opinion paper where he slammed the normalization of diplomatic relations with Israel.
His daughter Mariam who is also the NUP deputy leader issued a statement confirming she was tested positive.
“I’m the 21st person tested positive for coronavirus in my direct family,” she said.
Osama Ahmed Abdel Rahim, Minister of Health stated on Monday that the Supreme Committee for Health Emergencies discussed the situation in the country and the second wave of coronavirus, especially in Europe.
He also admitted the recent increase of Covid-19 cases in the country stressing that the government will deal with the situation according to the spread of the coronavirus in the country.
(ST)
