Sudan, South Sudan resume talks on border demarcation

November 3, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The Joint Technical Committee for the Demarcation of the Border between Sudan and South Sudan resumed meetings in Juba under the auspices of the African Union on Tuesday.

Claimed and disputed areas of the Sudan and South Sudan border include Joudat Al-Fakhar, Jebel al-Migainais, Kaka, Kafia Kingi enclave (Hofrat al-Nahas), and the14-Mile area which is the most difficult one.

The head of the National Border Commission, Muaz Tango, stated that the discussions between the two sides would be until 10 November in Juba and then would move on 12 November to Khartoum.

Tango stated that these meetings are based on the Border Issues Agreement and the decisions of the African Union and the UN Security Council that the two countries discuss demarcating the borderline based on January 1, 1956, border.

"The Technical Committee has to submit a comprehensive report supported by documents and arguments of each party about the agreed and claimed areas," he stressed.

On 22 October 2019, the joint technical committee initialled an agreement on the full description of the border areas agreed upon by the two countries.

The maps included a detailed description of the agreed coordinates of the boundary line, as well as an "Atlas" with maps, documents and reference documents.

In line with the 2005 peace agreement that led to the independence of South Sudan in 2011, the border had to be demarcated before the referendum on the future of what was known as southern Sudan.

(ST)