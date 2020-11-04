Al-Burhan, Abiy discuss Ethiopia-Sudan border and regional security



November 3, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The head of Sudan’s Sovereign Council and the Ethiopian Prime Minister discussed bilateral relations particularly the border and regional issues, said the Sudanese foreign minister after their return to Khartoum on Tuesday.

Abdel Fattah al-Burhan was in a two-day visit to Ethiopia for talks on bilateral relations with Abiy Ahmed who invited him to visit his country.

Upon his return to Khartoum, the acting Foreign Minister Omer Gamar Eldin who accompanied him told reporters that the visit was successful and achieved its goals.

The two sides stressed "the importance of cooperation and coordination on border, development and regional security issues," said Gamar Eldin.

They also "reaffirmed the strong historical relationship between the two countries and agreed on the need to consolidate and develop it in the interest of the two peoples," he added.

Last April, General al-Burhan who did all his career in the border forces was angered by cross border attacks involving Ethiopian forces and local militia against the Sudanese troops inside Sudan.

Since the two countries agreed to coordinate efforts to prevent border attacks and to fight transnational crimes. But, Sudan wants Ethiopia to curb its farmers and prevent the periodic incursions inside the fertile Sudanese border area.

Al-Burhan’s visit to Ethiopia took place as Abiy is facing a growing standoff with the Tigray State which continues to defy his authority.

Khartoum in the past supported Addis Ababa to control the border areas and prevent rebel attacks through the Sudanese territory, also it had arrested opposition elements inside Sudan and handed over some of them.

