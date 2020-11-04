Another aid worker killed in South Sudan

November 4, 2020 (JUBA) – Another aid worker has been killed by armed youth in South Sudan, just a day after another humanitarian lost his life while providing assistance in Pibor Administrative Area.

Oxfam aid workers in Mingkaman, South Sudan, oversee the distribution of food to displaced people in August 2014. (Photo Pablo Tosco/Oxfam)

The two humanitarian workers killed were South Sudanese and were delivering critical nutrition services to vulnerable people affected by local conflicts and flooding, according to the United Nations.

On Tuesday, Alain Noudéhou, the Humanitarian Coordinator in South Sudan, has condemned the violence and killing of the aid workers.

“I am appalled by these repeated acts of violence against humanitarians. South Sudanese aid workers are enduring difficult conditions to deliver lifesaving assistance to their fellow citizens and should be protected,” he said.

Noudéhou called for the perpetrators to be identified and brought to account.

“The violence and the impunity must stop. We need safety and security of the people receiving and delivering aid," he stressed.

The incident reportedly brings the number of humanitarian workers killed this year in South Sudan to nine while a total of 124 aid workers, mostly South Sudanese, have lost their lives in the line of duty since conflict broke out in late 2013.

(ST)