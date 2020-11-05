 
 
 
Thursday 5 November 2020

US embassy condemns killing of two aid workers in South Sudan

November 4, 2020 (JUBA) - The United States embassy in Juba has joined the United Nations and international community in condemning the recent killings of humanitarian aid workers in South Sudan.

The 10 states of South Sudan

The embassy, in a statement on Wednesday calls upon authorities and communities at all levels to guarantee the safety and security of aid workers, humanitarian assets, and all people who access humanitarian services

In the past week alone, the UN said, two separate attacks in South Sudan’s Jonglei State resulted in the deaths of two aid workers and injuries to three staff. The overall increase in violence has reportedly resulted in the deaths of 9 aid workers in South Sudan in 2020 alone.

Since the 2013 outbreak of conflict, 124 aid workers, most of who were South Sudanese have lost their lives while on duty. Also, half of all reported humanitarian access incidents during 2020 have reportedly involved violence, or threats of violence against humanitarians.

As a result, lifesaving assistance has been delayed or interrupted, resulting in the loss of lives of vulnerable South Sudanese citizens, aid agencies said.

The US is currently the largest single donor of humanitarian assistance to the people of South Sudan, providing nearly $692 million in humanitarian aid in 2020 through the UN and non-governmental organisations (NGO).

(ST)

