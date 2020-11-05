Kiir urges Central Bank governor to stabilize market prices

November 4, 2020 (JUBA) – South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir has urged the governor of the Central Bank, Dier Tong Ngor to steer efforts aimed at stabilizing market prices in the country.

South Sudanese president Salva Kiir (AFP)

The South Sudanese leader made the remarks during the swearing-in ceremony for the new governor in Juba on Wednesday.

“It is upon all of us to work collectively as a team to recover the economy that has been affected by the external factors,” said Kiir.

He further urged the governor to always consult his colleagues and concerned institutions for advice on how to address issues at hand.

Meanwhile, Ngor vowed to closely work with the office of the president, financial Institutions and all stakeholders to ensure the Bank of South Sudan plays its primary role in stabilizing market prices.

“I have worked for decades in the bank and the only way I can serve the people of South Sudan is by providing services into the banking system,” he was quoted saying.

On November 2, 2020, Kiir appointed Ngor as the new governor of the Bank of South Sudan (BoSS), replacing Gamal Abdalla Wani.

The new Central Bank governor will be deputized by Daniel Kech Pouch.

