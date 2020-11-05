Sudan’s Hamdok speaks with Ethiopian counterpart over Tigray clashes

November 4, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok spoke Wednesday with his Ethiopian counterpart Abiy Ahmed to discuss the recent developments in Tigray State.

Fighting has erupted in northern Ethiopia after a military response to an “attack” by the Tigray region ruling party the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) on a military camp for federal troops.

“The Ethiopian Prime Minister stressed during the call that his government is working to stabilize the situation,” said the Sudanese cabinet in a short statement on Wednesday.

Hamdok expressed Sudan’s keenness to stabilize brotherly Ethiopia because of its effect on stability for Sudan and the region, further stressed the statement.

The head of Sudan’s Sovereign Council returned from Addis Ababa on Tuesday after talks with the Ethiopian prime minister on border security and regional stability.

Also, the governor of eastern Sudan state of Gadaref said his government deployed troops on the border area with Ethiopia to protect farmers from cross-border attacks by Ethiopian gangs.

Abiy’s office accused the TPLF of dressing its fighters in uniforms resembling the Eritrean army to "implicate the Eritrean government in false claims of aggression against the people of Tigray".

The Tigray region’s President, Debrestion Gebremichael, on Monday, accused the federal government of preparing to launch an attack against the region because they organized elections and defied the decision of the federal authorities to postpone the electoral process.

(ST)