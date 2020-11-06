Sudan’s Kassala closes border with Ethiopia amidst recent violence



November 5, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The Eastern Sudan state of Kassala has decided to close its border with Ethiopia as a result of the ongoing contention in the Ethiopian border-state of Tigray.

In a statement to the official SUNA, the acting Governor of Kassala State, Fateh al-Rahman al-Amin, announced the immediate closure of the border between the Sudanese border state and Ethiopia, until further notice.

Al-Amin declared that he will visit the border area to monitor the current security situation and take necessary measures.

He further stressed that the state’s authorities will not allow any individuals or groups to enter with weapons.

Regarding the civilians who seek refuge in the Sudanese territory, the governor said that a committee will be formed to consider how to deal with these circumstances.

It has been reported that the fighting appears to have been largely concentrated in western Tigray, bordering the Amharic region which is not far from the Sudanese border.

The Tigray government accused Eritrea of backing the offensive carried out by the Ethiopian army.

Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok had a discussion on Wednesday with his Ethiopian counterpart and expressed hope that the conflict would not destabilize the region.

(ST)