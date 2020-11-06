Sudan’s transition groups divided over parliamentary seats

November 5, 2020 - (KHARTOUM) - The Resistance Committees and the Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA) Thursday rejected discussions with the Leadership Council of the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) over the sharing of the seats of transitional parliament and accused the latter of seeking to marginalize them.

According to the amended transitional constitutional document, the FFC and the military component of the Sovereign Council are tasked with the formation of the Transitional Legislative Council (TLC).

The 300 parliamentary seats are distributed between the FFC, which receives 55%, the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) 25%, and 20% for the forces that supported the revolution without being part of the aforementioned alliances.

The delegates the Resistance Committees withdrew from a consultation meeting called by the FFC Central Council on Thursday to discuss the distribution of parliament seats between the factions of the alliance.

The committees and the SPA - (New Secretariat) are not represented in the FFC leadership body. Also, the new leadership of the SPA faction has an old dispute with the Council.

In a statement released after the meeting, the SPA-NS announced its refusal engage discussions with the Central Council saying that it was not qualified to form the Parliament and announced its intention to present a proposal on the sharing of the parliament’s seats.

Meanwhile, a gathering of nine resistance committees in a statement extended to the Sudan Tribune on Thursday stressed their rejection of "the proportions of parliamentary seats proposed by the Forces of Freedom and Change."

The committees accused the FFC of calling the meeting after having reserved the lion’s share for their parties.

The Resistance Committees, which are independent bodies at the level of neighbourhoods and cities, were established during the protests that led to the collapse of the al-Bashir regime on April 11, 2019.

For his part, a member of the FFC Central Council, Ahmed Hadara, accused some circles within the resistance committees of using the call for consultations to pass partisan agenda.

"If the Resistance Committees have an objection about the FFC official who invited them to consult, their objection should not be expressed in this way."

He pointed out that the issue does not deserve escalation.

The FFC leadership body member revealed that some resistance committees had agreed to hold another meeting to consult on the proportions of the Legislative Council.

The Central Council is the highest authority of the political alliance which supports the transition government.

The SPA-NS is affiliated with the Communist Party.

The left party openly declared its reservation on the 3 October peace agreement, adding the SRF groups are overrepresented in the transitional institutions.

(ST)