USAID grants $20m to buy wheat for Sudan

November 6, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) announced a $20 million grant to purchase wheat to alleviate an important shortage in the country.
This grant which will be given to the World Food Programme (WFP) is subjected to the approval of the Congress before.
"This funding will enable the WFP to procure approximately 65,600 metric tons of wheat for Sudan," furthers said the USAID.
This wheat will be used to reduce the shortage of flour and bread in the Khartoum state, stressed the statement.
This grant represents the United States’ contribution to a $45 million commitment to provide the Government of Sudan with wheat needed to address the immediate shortage.
Following an agreement in October to normalize relations with Israel within the frame of Sudan removal of the list of state sponsors of terrorism, the U.S., UAE and Israel pledged to provide Sudan with wheat to address the immediate shortage in the country.
"The Government of the United Arab Emirates will be matching the U.S. contribution with $20 million, and the Government of the State of Israel will be providing $5 million," added the statement.
On 30 October, the USAID announced a $60 million in humanitarian assistance to respond to severe flooding in Sudan.
This support will include life-saving emergency assistance with food, shelter, health, and livelihoods. Also, it includes sanitation, and hygiene supplies as well as fighting waterborne diseases and providing safe drinking water.
Because flooding puts communities at higher risks for contracting waterborne diseases, USAID is also working with partners to provide safe drinking water.
(ST)
