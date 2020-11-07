 
 
 
Home | News    Saturday 7 November 2020

USAID grants $20m to buy wheat for Sudan

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Food aid provided by USAID being distributed in Darfur, Sudan, earlier this year 2017. (Photo Rebecca Dobbins USAID)November 6, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) announced a $20 million grant to purchase wheat to alleviate an important shortage in the country.

This grant which will be given to the World Food Programme (WFP) is subjected to the approval of the Congress before.

"This funding will enable the WFP to procure approximately 65,600 metric tons of wheat for Sudan," furthers said the USAID.

This wheat will be used to reduce the shortage of flour and bread in the Khartoum state, stressed the statement.

This grant represents the United States’ contribution to a $45 million commitment to provide the Government of Sudan with wheat needed to address the immediate shortage.

Following an agreement in October to normalize relations with Israel within the frame of Sudan removal of the list of state sponsors of terrorism, the U.S., UAE and Israel pledged to provide Sudan with wheat to address the immediate shortage in the country.

"This grant represents the United States’ contribution to a $45 million commitment to provide the Government of Sudan with wheat," said the USAID.

"The Government of the United Arab Emirates will be matching the U.S. contribution with $20 million, and the Government of the State of Israel will be providing $5 million," added the statement.

On 30 October, the USAID announced a $60 million in humanitarian assistance to respond to severe flooding in Sudan.

This support will include life-saving emergency assistance with food, shelter, health, and livelihoods. Also, it includes sanitation, and hygiene supplies as well as fighting waterborne diseases and providing safe drinking water.

Because flooding puts communities at higher risks for contracting waterborne diseases, USAID is also working with partners to provide safe drinking water.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.


GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Reforming the Security Sector in Sudan: The need for a framework 2020-11-05 12:59:03 By Luka Biong D. Kuol Sudan needs a national security strategy to guide the reforms of its security sector from a tool of repression to sustain the old regime to a professional force that (...)

Normalization with Israel is forbidden for Sudan but allowed for others 2020-11-02 13:41:09 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman Many waters have passed under the bridge, as the saying goes, since the Six-Day War that led to the Nakba, aka the great catastrophe, and the defeat of the Egyptian army (...)

Are S. Sudan MPs heartless or it’s because they are inadmissible? 2020-11-02 13:32:29 By Majak Kuany Alier Dear readers of this column, I would like to beg your due diligent to allow me to share the above question with you. I understand the question is a sensitive one. As a (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Sudan: Performing arts is not a crime, assaulting women and artists is! 2020-09-20 08:54:28 The Strategic Initiative for Women in the Horn of Africa (SIHA) Sudan is still struggling with militant Islamist ideology KHARTOUM: Central Khartoum Primary Court issued a verdict against five (...)

Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments 2020-08-14 07:11:00 A Collaborative Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments (Abolishing and Amending Provisions Restricting Freedom) – Exposing ‘a wolf in sheep’s clothing’ Sudanese women (...)

Remarks by SRF leaders at the Friend of Sudan meeting on peace 2020-08-13 07:58:58 Chairman of the Friends of Sudan Conference, Your Excellency, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, The Prime Minister of Sudan and the participating team from the (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2020 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.