EU approves €12.2m to support COVID-19 response in Sudan, South Sudan

Health worker disinfencts Juba airport from coronavirus on 31 January 2020 (AFP photo)

November 6, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The European Union has approved an additional €12.2 million to supporting Sudan and South Sudan ability to respond to COVID-19, said a statement released on Friday.

The two grants to support health response will be given from the EU Emergency Trust Fund for Africa (EUTF) to support coronavirus preparedness in the Horn of African which now has reached €300 million.

They will help provide protective equipment for frontline health workers in South Sudan and strengthen the Sudanese health system".

In Sudan, €10.2 million will strengthen a coronavirus health response programme implemented by the World Health Organization

This programme addresses critical shortcomings in health governance, epidemiological surveillance, and epidemic preparedness.

Recently, the EU has signed a €92.2 million agreement with the World Bank to support Sudan in tackling the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

In South Sudan, the EU will grant an additional €2 million to the Support to health services in South Sudan programme. to provide personal protective equipment to health workers engaged in the coronavirus response.

This health initiative is implemented by the World Food Programme (WFP).

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

