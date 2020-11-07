Sudanese army seizes smuggled ammunition near Ethiopian border

November 7, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese military Intelligence seized 95,000 rounds of ammunition loaded on donkey carts on their way to Ethiopia from the border state of Gedaref, the official news agency reported on Saturday.
The Sudanese army set up an ambush to arrest several donkey carts carrying more than 95,000 (ninety-five thousand) rounds (9 mm) of along with drugs, said the Sudan News Agency (SUNA).
The operation took place upon informed provided by the military intelligence at the border strip about the "smuggling of ammunition to a neighbouring country," said SUNA.
Based on this intelligence, Sudanese troops set up an ambush in one of the border villages in Quraishah locality (near the Ethiopian border) and arrested a number of caravans carrying ammunition packed inside plastic bags.
This seizure comes at a time when clashes erupted between the Ethiopian Federal Army and elements of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) two days ago, stressed the agency without naming the destination of the rounds.
The Sudanese state of Gedaref shares border with the Ethiopian Tigray and Amhara regions (265 km).
Two days ago, Sudan’s Gaderef and Kassala states closed the border with Ethiopia and deployed troops to prevent the insurgents from crossing to the country.
On Friday, the Ethiopian army captured the town of Dansha, near the border area, from the TPLF.
The Ethiopian parliament Saturday approved the formation of an interim government for the Tigray region denying the legitimacy of TPLF’s self-declared regional administration.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
Reforming the Security Sector in Sudan: The need for a framework 2020-11-05 12:59:03 By Luka Biong D. Kuol Sudan needs a national security strategy to guide the reforms of its security sector from a tool of repression to sustain the old regime to a professional force that (...)
Normalization with Israel is forbidden for Sudan but allowed for others 2020-11-02 13:41:09 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman Many waters have passed under the bridge, as the saying goes, since the Six-Day War that led to the Nakba, aka the great catastrophe, and the defeat of the Egyptian army (...)
Are S. Sudan MPs heartless or it’s because they are inadmissible? 2020-11-02 13:32:29 By Majak Kuany Alier Dear readers of this column, I would like to beg your due diligent to allow me to share the above question with you. I understand the question is a sensitive one. As a (...)
MORE