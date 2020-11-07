 
 
 
Home | News    Saturday 7 November 2020

Sudanese army seizes smuggled ammunition near Ethiopian border

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

November 7, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese military Intelligence seized 95,000 rounds of ammunition loaded on donkey carts on their way to Ethiopia from the border state of Gedaref, the official news agency reported on Saturday.

A road leading to Ethiopia-Sudan border (Photo Jamminglobal.com)The Sudanese army set up an ambush to arrest several donkey carts carrying more than 95,000 (ninety-five thousand) rounds (9 mm) of along with drugs, said the Sudan News Agency (SUNA).

The operation took place upon informed provided by the military intelligence at the border strip about the "smuggling of ammunition to a neighbouring country," said SUNA.

Based on this intelligence, Sudanese troops set up an ambush in one of the border villages in Quraishah locality (near the Ethiopian border) and arrested a number of caravans carrying ammunition packed inside plastic bags.

This seizure comes at a time when clashes erupted between the Ethiopian Federal Army and elements of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) two days ago, stressed the agency without naming the destination of the rounds.

The Sudanese state of Gedaref shares border with the Ethiopian Tigray and Amhara regions (265 km).

Two days ago, Sudan’s Gaderef and Kassala states closed the border with Ethiopia and deployed troops to prevent the insurgents from crossing to the country.

On Friday, the Ethiopian army captured the town of Dansha, near the border area, from the TPLF.

The Ethiopian parliament Saturday approved the formation of an interim government for the Tigray region denying the legitimacy of TPLF’s self-declared regional administration.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.


GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Reforming the Security Sector in Sudan: The need for a framework 2020-11-05 12:59:03 By Luka Biong D. Kuol Sudan needs a national security strategy to guide the reforms of its security sector from a tool of repression to sustain the old regime to a professional force that (...)

Normalization with Israel is forbidden for Sudan but allowed for others 2020-11-02 13:41:09 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman Many waters have passed under the bridge, as the saying goes, since the Six-Day War that led to the Nakba, aka the great catastrophe, and the defeat of the Egyptian army (...)

Are S. Sudan MPs heartless or it’s because they are inadmissible? 2020-11-02 13:32:29 By Majak Kuany Alier Dear readers of this column, I would like to beg your due diligent to allow me to share the above question with you. I understand the question is a sensitive one. As a (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Sudan: Performing arts is not a crime, assaulting women and artists is! 2020-09-20 08:54:28 The Strategic Initiative for Women in the Horn of Africa (SIHA) Sudan is still struggling with militant Islamist ideology KHARTOUM: Central Khartoum Primary Court issued a verdict against five (...)

Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments 2020-08-14 07:11:00 A Collaborative Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments (Abolishing and Amending Provisions Restricting Freedom) – Exposing ‘a wolf in sheep’s clothing’ Sudanese women (...)

Remarks by SRF leaders at the Friend of Sudan meeting on peace 2020-08-13 07:58:58 Chairman of the Friends of Sudan Conference, Your Excellency, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, The Prime Minister of Sudan and the participating team from the (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2020 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.