Sudan’s Hamdok congratulates Biden on election win

November 7, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok congratulated Joe Biden Saturday on winning the U.S. presidential election.

"On behalf of the Sudanese people, I congratulate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for their election as President and Vice President," Hamdok said in a tweet released on Saturday evening.

"Looking forward to working closely with them both to continue building bridges of friendship and cooperation between our two nations and countries".

Biden and the leaders of the Democratic Party leaders, except few lawmakers such as Senator Chris Coons, did not show enthusiasm or support for the Sudanese revolution, even some went struggling to keep Sudan under terror list.

However, Sudanese are hopeful that the Biden and Harris would be supportive for the democratic transition in the country and support the civilian government in Khartoum which faces huge economic and political challenges.

Trump administration took more than a year to decide Sudan’s removal from the terrorist list and forced Khartoum to normalize with Israel before to make it effective.

Many Sudanese who are not opposed to the normalization say Trump humiliated their country when he linked it to the rescission of Sudan’s designation as a state sponsor of terrorism.

Sudan is still awaiting the Congress to restore its sovereign immunities which it lost as a designated terror state.

On 31 October, Sudan and the United States signed an agreement to restore sovereign immunity. The deal settles cases brought against Sudan in U.S. courts, including for the bombing of U.S. embassies in Nairobi and Dar es Salam.

