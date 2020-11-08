 
 
 
Sunday 8 November 2020

Communists quit Sudan’s FFC ruling alliance

Sudanese Communist Party supporters hold flags as they arrive to the Friendship Hall in Khartoum to attend the SCP 6th convention on 31 July 2016 (ST Photo)November 7, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese Communist Party (SCP) announced its withdrawal from the ruling Forces for Freedom and Change, accusing its leadership of plotting against the revolution.

The withdrawal was decided in a two-day meeting on Friday and Saturday held by the SCP Central Committee to discuss the party’s strategy during the transitional period which should pave the way for general elections.

"We decided to withdraw from the National Consensus Forces (NCF) and the FFC. We will work with the forces of revolution and change interested in the causes of the masses and the goals and programs of the revolution," reads a statement released after the meeting on Saturday.

The party further accused some FFC groups of concluding secret and suspicious deas inside and outside the country.

Adding they are leading the "the coalition towards a coup against the revolution and endorsing policies that contravene the agreed charters and declarations."

The FFC coalition is formed by several blocks and the SCP is a member of the NCF block.

The communists struggled during the past months to dissuade Hamdok’s government from implementing the FMI backed economic reforms such as the removal of oil subsidy.

They also rejected the peace agreement negotiated with the armed groups, saying it has empowered the former SRF rebels who are perceived as potential allies of the military component of the Sovereign Council.

On 6 September, the SCP concluded a political agreement with the SPLM-N led by Abdel Aziz al-Hilu calling to establish a secular state and reform the transitional period to achieve radical change creating a new Sudan.

On the other side, the other FFC suspected the communists of working to dismantle the alliance to control the Sudanese Professional Association, and the Resistance Committees and warned against such strategy because it would divide the civilians’ camp.

The Communist Party concluded its statement by apologizing to the Sudanese people for continuing to be a member of the coalition, the past period despite the participation of the military component in the transition and the crimes of 3 June 2019.

"The Sudanese Communist Party chooses to stand with the masses and their causes instead of misleading them and planting false hopes to deceive them," further stressed the statement.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

