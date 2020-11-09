 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 9 November 2020

SRF leaders in Abu Dhabi for talks on Sudan peace implementation

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

SRF leader Hadi Idris speaks to reporters in Juba, (ST file photo)
November 8, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - A delegation of the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) leaders arrived in Abu Dhabi on Sunday to discuss the UAE role in the implementation of the peace agreement they signed with the transitional government on October 3.

The Arab United Emirates (UAE) is one of the guarantors of the Juba agreement for peace in Sudan reached after a year of arduous negotiations mediated by the South Sudanese government.

"We came to the UAE to thank its leadership for the effort and contribution they made to ensure the success of the peace process and to discuss the role that their country could play in the future as a guarantor of the agreement," said Hadi Idris, the SRF leader in statements to the Sudan Tribune, shortly after their arrival in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Idris was accompanied by the Justice and Equality Movement leader, Jibril Ibrahim, the Chairman of the Sudanese Alliance, Khamis Abakar, the head of Kush Movement, Mohamed Daoud, the Mediator Tut Gatluak, and some other South Sudanese officials.

Two other SRF leaders, Osama Saeed and Khaled Jaoish, who are already in the UAE, will join the delegation before to meet with the Emiratis officials.

The SRF leaders are expected in Khartoum on 15 November. Also, Minni Minnawi of the Sudan Liberation Movement announced his arrival on the same date in Khartoum.

The SRF leaders were in N’Djamena last month where they met with the Chadian leader Idriss Deby.

The Friends of Sudan group, on 12 August, voiced their support for an inclusive and sustainable peace in Sudan.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.


GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Reforming the Security Sector in Sudan: The need for a framework 2020-11-05 12:59:03 By Luka Biong D. Kuol Sudan needs a national security strategy to guide the reforms of its security sector from a tool of repression to sustain the old regime to a professional force that (...)

Normalization with Israel is forbidden for Sudan but allowed for others 2020-11-02 13:41:09 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman Many waters have passed under the bridge, as the saying goes, since the Six-Day War that led to the Nakba, aka the great catastrophe, and the defeat of the Egyptian army (...)

Are S. Sudan MPs heartless or it’s because they are inadmissible? 2020-11-02 13:32:29 By Majak Kuany Alier Dear readers of this column, I would like to beg your due diligent to allow me to share the above question with you. I understand the question is a sensitive one. As a (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Sudan: Performing arts is not a crime, assaulting women and artists is! 2020-09-20 08:54:28 The Strategic Initiative for Women in the Horn of Africa (SIHA) Sudan is still struggling with militant Islamist ideology KHARTOUM: Central Khartoum Primary Court issued a verdict against five (...)

Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments 2020-08-14 07:11:00 A Collaborative Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments (Abolishing and Amending Provisions Restricting Freedom) – Exposing ‘a wolf in sheep’s clothing’ Sudanese women (...)

Remarks by SRF leaders at the Friend of Sudan meeting on peace 2020-08-13 07:58:58 Chairman of the Friends of Sudan Conference, Your Excellency, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, The Prime Minister of Sudan and the participating team from the (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2020 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.