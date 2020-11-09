SRF leaders in Abu Dhabi for talks on Sudan peace implementation



November 8, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - A delegation of the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) leaders arrived in Abu Dhabi on Sunday to discuss the UAE role in the implementation of the peace agreement they signed with the transitional government on October 3.

The Arab United Emirates (UAE) is one of the guarantors of the Juba agreement for peace in Sudan reached after a year of arduous negotiations mediated by the South Sudanese government.

"We came to the UAE to thank its leadership for the effort and contribution they made to ensure the success of the peace process and to discuss the role that their country could play in the future as a guarantor of the agreement," said Hadi Idris, the SRF leader in statements to the Sudan Tribune, shortly after their arrival in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Idris was accompanied by the Justice and Equality Movement leader, Jibril Ibrahim, the Chairman of the Sudanese Alliance, Khamis Abakar, the head of Kush Movement, Mohamed Daoud, the Mediator Tut Gatluak, and some other South Sudanese officials.

Two other SRF leaders, Osama Saeed and Khaled Jaoish, who are already in the UAE, will join the delegation before to meet with the Emiratis officials.

The SRF leaders are expected in Khartoum on 15 November. Also, Minni Minnawi of the Sudan Liberation Movement announced his arrival on the same date in Khartoum.

The SRF leaders were in N’Djamena last month where they met with the Chadian leader Idriss Deby.

The Friends of Sudan group, on 12 August, voiced their support for an inclusive and sustainable peace in Sudan.

(ST)