Foreign support delays investigation into Hamdok’s assassination attempt

November 8, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese Attorney General, Taj al-Sir al-Hebir, said that they are waiting for foreign technical support to end the investigations into the assassination attempt on Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok.

On March 9, the Sudanese Prime Minister escaped an assassination attempt when a homemade remote-controlled bomb targetted his vehicle as he was heading to his office.

"The investigation into the assassination attempt on Hamdok is awaiting technical support from abroad. Also, a number of suspects have been arrested under investigation," Al-Hebir told the Sudan Tribune, On Sunday.

He pointed out that dealing with terrorist organizations requires a high level of technical capabilities.

Further, he added that the closure of airports due to the coronavirus pandemic delayed the arrival of foreign experts to Sudan to assist in the investigations.

"Actually, we are have resorted to foreign experts to help us to decipher some codes (used by the terrorists)," but he refused to reveal the nationalities of these foreign experts.

Days after the assassination attempt, three FBI experts arrived in Khartoum, following a decision by the Security and Defence Council to seek the help of friendly countries to uncover those involved in the operation.

Press reports said the investigation committee and the FBI team had traced the place of the person who activated the cell-phone trigger.

Also, the US teams used advanced technology to retrieve information and collected tapes of surveillance cameras in the area surrounding the scene of the accident, as well as all phone numbers that were present in the area at the moment of the attack.

Rumours sparked in Khartoum about the delay of the investigation into the attack on the civilian prime minister. The military components and the security apparatus have been accused of obstructing the investigation.

