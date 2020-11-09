 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 9 November 2020

Foreign support delays investigation into Hamdok’s assassination attempt

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Sudanese security officers examine a vehicle damanged by the remonte-controlled explosive device that trageted Hamdok convoy on 9 March 2020 (AFP photo)November 8, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese Attorney General, Taj al-Sir al-Hebir, said that they are waiting for foreign technical support to end the investigations into the assassination attempt on Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok.

On March 9, the Sudanese Prime Minister escaped an assassination attempt when a homemade remote-controlled bomb targetted his vehicle as he was heading to his office.

"The investigation into the assassination attempt on Hamdok is awaiting technical support from abroad. Also, a number of suspects have been arrested under investigation," Al-Hebir told the Sudan Tribune, On Sunday.

He pointed out that dealing with terrorist organizations requires a high level of technical capabilities.

Further, he added that the closure of airports due to the coronavirus pandemic delayed the arrival of foreign experts to Sudan to assist in the investigations.

"Actually, we are have resorted to foreign experts to help us to decipher some codes (used by the terrorists)," but he refused to reveal the nationalities of these foreign experts.

Days after the assassination attempt, three FBI experts arrived in Khartoum, following a decision by the Security and Defence Council to seek the help of friendly countries to uncover those involved in the operation.

Press reports said the investigation committee and the FBI team had traced the place of the person who activated the cell-phone trigger.

Also, the US teams used advanced technology to retrieve information and collected tapes of surveillance cameras in the area surrounding the scene of the accident, as well as all phone numbers that were present in the area at the moment of the attack.

Rumours sparked in Khartoum about the delay of the investigation into the attack on the civilian prime minister. The military components and the security apparatus have been accused of obstructing the investigation.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.


GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Reforming the Security Sector in Sudan: The need for a framework 2020-11-05 12:59:03 By Luka Biong D. Kuol Sudan needs a national security strategy to guide the reforms of its security sector from a tool of repression to sustain the old regime to a professional force that (...)

Normalization with Israel is forbidden for Sudan but allowed for others 2020-11-02 13:41:09 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman Many waters have passed under the bridge, as the saying goes, since the Six-Day War that led to the Nakba, aka the great catastrophe, and the defeat of the Egyptian army (...)

Are S. Sudan MPs heartless or it’s because they are inadmissible? 2020-11-02 13:32:29 By Majak Kuany Alier Dear readers of this column, I would like to beg your due diligent to allow me to share the above question with you. I understand the question is a sensitive one. As a (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Sudan: Performing arts is not a crime, assaulting women and artists is! 2020-09-20 08:54:28 The Strategic Initiative for Women in the Horn of Africa (SIHA) Sudan is still struggling with militant Islamist ideology KHARTOUM: Central Khartoum Primary Court issued a verdict against five (...)

Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments 2020-08-14 07:11:00 A Collaborative Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments (Abolishing and Amending Provisions Restricting Freedom) – Exposing ‘a wolf in sheep’s clothing’ Sudanese women (...)

Remarks by SRF leaders at the Friend of Sudan meeting on peace 2020-08-13 07:58:58 Chairman of the Friends of Sudan Conference, Your Excellency, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, The Prime Minister of Sudan and the participating team from the (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2020 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.