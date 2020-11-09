Sudan declares next Sunday official holiday to welcome SRF leaders

November 9, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese government declared Sunday 15 November a public holiday to allow Sudanese to welcome the leaders of the Sudanese Revolutionary Front.
The Sudanese government, the ruling coalition and the delegation of the Revolutionary Front are arranging for a huge celebration for the arrival of the leaders of the organizations, with a crowd of two million to receive them at Khartoum Airport.
On Monday, a joint committee to prepare the official welcome ceremony of the SRF leaders held a meeting in Khartoum with the participation of the defence minister, health minister representatives of the SRF groups and the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC).
A member of the FFC Central Council and a spokesperson for the welcome committees, Youssef Mohamed Zain, said that the meeting approved the celebration programme for the peace leaders.
According to Zain, the health minister briefed the meeting on the health situation in the country and the need to take the necessary measures to prevent the spread of the COVID-19.
The meeting also decided that every state should hold separate celebrations on the same day to avoid the rush of the crowd from other regions outside Khartoum.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
The fallacy of the so-called national dialogue 2020-11-09 18:52:02 By Lam Akol On the 3rd of November, the National Conference of the “National Dialogue” was opened in Juba amid a fanfare that it represented the voice of the people of South Sudan. “Our people (...)
Reforming the Security Sector in Sudan: The need for a framework 2020-11-05 12:59:03 By Luka Biong D. Kuol Sudan needs a national security strategy to guide the reforms of its security sector from a tool of repression to sustain the old regime to a professional force that (...)
Normalization with Israel is forbidden for Sudan but allowed for others 2020-11-02 13:41:09 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman Many waters have passed under the bridge, as the saying goes, since the Six-Day War that led to the Nakba, aka the great catastrophe, and the defeat of the Egyptian army (...)
MORE