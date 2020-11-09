Sudan declares next Sunday official holiday to welcome SRF leaders

November 9, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese government declared Sunday 15 November a public holiday to allow Sudanese to welcome the leaders of the Sudanese Revolutionary Front.

The Sudanese government, the ruling coalition and the delegation of the Revolutionary Front are arranging for a huge celebration for the arrival of the leaders of the organizations, with a crowd of two million to receive them at Khartoum Airport.

On Monday, a joint committee to prepare the official welcome ceremony of the SRF leaders held a meeting in Khartoum with the participation of the defence minister, health minister representatives of the SRF groups and the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC).

A member of the FFC Central Council and a spokesperson for the welcome committees, Youssef Mohamed Zain, said that the meeting approved the celebration programme for the peace leaders.

According to Zain, the health minister briefed the meeting on the health situation in the country and the need to take the necessary measures to prevent the spread of the COVID-19.

The meeting also decided that every state should hold separate celebrations on the same day to avoid the rush of the crowd from other regions outside Khartoum.

