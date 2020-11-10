 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 10 November 2020

S. Sudan’s Kiir congratulates newly elected U.S leader Biden

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

November, 9, 2020 (JUBA) – South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir has congratulated Joseph Biden Jr. upon his election as United States leader.

Kiir addresses a news conference inside his office in the capital Juba September 12, 2013 (Reuters photo)

The congratulatory message appeared on Office of the President of South Sudan official Facebook page on November 9.

“On behalf of the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity and People of South Sudan, I congratulate President-elect Joseph R. Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Devi Harris for winning the trust of the American people,” reads the message.

“We look forward to working constructively with your administration to build on our historic relations with the goal of consolidating peace in South Sudan, the region and globally,” it added.

Biden was elected the 46th president of the United States on Saturday, defeating the incumbent President Donald Trump after winning Pennsylvania State, which put his total of Electoral College votes above the 270 which he needed to clinch the presidency.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.


GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


The fallacy of the so-called national dialogue 2020-11-09 18:52:02 By Lam Akol On the 3rd of November, the National Conference of the “National Dialogue” was opened in Juba amid a fanfare that it represented the voice of the people of South Sudan. “Our people (...)

Reforming the Security Sector in Sudan: The need for a framework 2020-11-05 12:59:03 By Luka Biong D. Kuol Sudan needs a national security strategy to guide the reforms of its security sector from a tool of repression to sustain the old regime to a professional force that (...)

Normalization with Israel is forbidden for Sudan but allowed for others 2020-11-02 13:41:09 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman Many waters have passed under the bridge, as the saying goes, since the Six-Day War that led to the Nakba, aka the great catastrophe, and the defeat of the Egyptian army (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Sudan: Performing arts is not a crime, assaulting women and artists is! 2020-09-20 08:54:28 The Strategic Initiative for Women in the Horn of Africa (SIHA) Sudan is still struggling with militant Islamist ideology KHARTOUM: Central Khartoum Primary Court issued a verdict against five (...)

Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments 2020-08-14 07:11:00 A Collaborative Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments (Abolishing and Amending Provisions Restricting Freedom) – Exposing ‘a wolf in sheep’s clothing’ Sudanese women (...)

Remarks by SRF leaders at the Friend of Sudan meeting on peace 2020-08-13 07:58:58 Chairman of the Friends of Sudan Conference, Your Excellency, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, The Prime Minister of Sudan and the participating team from the (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2020 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.