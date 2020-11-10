November, 9, 2020 (JUBA) – South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir has congratulated Joseph Biden Jr. upon his election as United States leader.

Kiir addresses a news conference inside his office in the capital Juba September 12, 2013 (Reuters photo)

The congratulatory message appeared on Office of the President of South Sudan official Facebook page on November 9.

“On behalf of the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity and People of South Sudan, I congratulate President-elect Joseph R. Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Devi Harris for winning the trust of the American people,” reads the message.

“We look forward to working constructively with your administration to build on our historic relations with the goal of consolidating peace in South Sudan, the region and globally,” it added.

Biden was elected the 46th president of the United States on Saturday, defeating the incumbent President Donald Trump after winning Pennsylvania State, which put his total of Electoral College votes above the 270 which he needed to clinch the presidency.

(ST)