NAS claims killing 9 SSPDF soldiers in Central Equatoria

November 10, 2020 (LOBONOK) - The opposition National Salvation Front (NAS) claimed its forces killed nine South Sudan army (SSPDF) fighters and injured several others in an attack in Lobonok county of Central Equatoria State on Tuesday.
- Thomas Cirillo Swaka (Photo Reuters)
The hold-out group, in a statement, also said it captured two (RPG7 launcher, two PKM machine guns and six AK47 rifles.
“On 10th November 2020, forces of SSPDF from Karpeto in Lobonok County attacked NAS tactical base and briefly managed to push NAS forces to make tactical withdrawal,” partly reads NAS’s statement.
“Several rounds of ammunitions and shells were also captured in good condition. Two (2) NAS combatants were martyred and two (2) others sustained injuries,” it added.
The attack, according to group, occurred as ceasefire monitors (CTSAMMV), government and South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOMA) met as workshop in Rome, Italy.
“NAS condemns this uncalled for attack which shows the intransigent of the regime of Salva Kiir and holds the government responsible for breach of the COHA [Cessation of Hostilities Agreement] and the Rome Declaration and any consequences of this cowardly attack,” it further stated.
Meanwhile the group, not signatory to the revitalized peace agreement, reiterated its commitment to the ceasefire accord signed December 21, 2017 in Addis Ababa Ethiopia and the Rome Declaration signed on 12th January 2020 in Rome Italy.
The SSPDF spokesperson Brig. Gen Lul Ruai Koang was not immediately available to comment.
(ST)
