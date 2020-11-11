SLM-al-Nur enlightens South Sudan leader on peace roadmap



November 10, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The deputy head of the Sudan Liberation Movement led by Abdel Wahid al-Nur (SLM-AW) is in Juba to brief the South Sudanese President Salva Kiir about the plan of his group to achieve lasting peace in Sudan, the group said in a statement issued on Tuesday.

Abdalla Haran Adam arrived on Tuesday following an invitation extended by President Salva Kiir to join the peace process in Juba and to engage in direct talks for peace in Darfur with the transitional government in Khartoum.

However, the Movement’s Spokesman Mohamed al-Nayer said that Adam’s visit aims to brief the South Sudanese officials about the "SLM/A road map to a just, sustainable, lasting and comprehensive peace (in Sudan)".

This "visit has nothing to do with, the negotiation with Sudan’s Transitional Government or with the recently held Juba peace forum, but it squarely aims at canvassing the Movement’s viewpoint on issues of peace and stability in Sudan," al-Nayer further stressed.

The group’s exiled leader had announced earlier this year he would return to Khartoum to organize a comprehensive conference to discuss the Sudanese crisis and not only the Darfur conflict.

Also, he stated that his group does not recognize the transitional authority but he has a personal relationship with the Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok and the Deputy-Chairman of the Sovereign Council Mohamed Hamdan Daglo "Hemetti".

The statement said that the launch of the SLM-AW’s initiative for peace in Sudan has been delayed due to COVID- 19 pandemic, but pledged to launch it when the pandemic is under control.

The holdout group described as a "power-sharing deal" the peace agreement between the Sudanese government, the Sudanese Revolutionary Front and SLM-Minni Minnawi signed in Juba on 3 October 2020.

