 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 11 November 2020

Apple revises its guidance on Sudan

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

November 10, 2020 (WASHINGTON) - The California-based tech giant Apple Inc. has updated its legal guidance related to dealing with Sudan.

The Global Trade Compliance page on Apple’s website removed Sudan’s name from the list of nations it says are under "complete embargo" which was on their website as recently as this summer.

Apple also added clarification with regard to Sudan sanctions based on the U.S. Treasury’s Office of Foreign Asset Control (OFAC) guidance.

"OFAC lifted sanctions against Sudan in 2017 due to improvements in cooperation between the U.S. and Sudanese governments. Today, Sudan is not subject to any economic sanctions administered by OFAC," Apple stated.

But Apple went to say that Sudan remains subject to "export licensing requirements" for U.S. exports of most items, software and technology"

"License exception Consumer Communication Devices (CCD) authorizes sales of certain categories of items to Sudan, which include some Apple goods and software".

The export licensing requirements are imposed due to Sudan’s inclusion on the U.S. list of states that sponsor terrorism (SST) since 1993.

Late last month US President Donald Trump notified Congress of his decision to remove Sudan from SST list.

The rescission however will only take effect on December 11th which is 45 days from the notification date. It would also need to be followed by technical updates to implement it through amending the Export Administration Regulations (EAR) handled by the Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS).

Most US companies have been wary of dealing with Sudan despite the lifting of comprehensive economic sanctions in 2007 for fear of legal exposure and hefty fines.

The US administration has attempted to reach out to some of these companies to explain that Sudan is no longer subject to an economic embargo.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.


GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


The fallacy of the so-called national dialogue 2020-11-09 18:52:02 By Lam Akol On the 3rd of November, the National Conference of the “National Dialogue” was opened in Juba amid a fanfare that it represented the voice of the people of South Sudan. “Our people (...)

Reforming the Security Sector in Sudan: The need for a framework 2020-11-05 12:59:03 By Luka Biong D. Kuol Sudan needs a national security strategy to guide the reforms of its security sector from a tool of repression to sustain the old regime to a professional force that (...)

Normalization with Israel is forbidden for Sudan but allowed for others 2020-11-02 13:41:09 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman Many waters have passed under the bridge, as the saying goes, since the Six-Day War that led to the Nakba, aka the great catastrophe, and the defeat of the Egyptian army (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Sudan: Performing arts is not a crime, assaulting women and artists is! 2020-09-20 08:54:28 The Strategic Initiative for Women in the Horn of Africa (SIHA) Sudan is still struggling with militant Islamist ideology KHARTOUM: Central Khartoum Primary Court issued a verdict against five (...)

Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments 2020-08-14 07:11:00 A Collaborative Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments (Abolishing and Amending Provisions Restricting Freedom) – Exposing ‘a wolf in sheep’s clothing’ Sudanese women (...)

Remarks by SRF leaders at the Friend of Sudan meeting on peace 2020-08-13 07:58:58 Chairman of the Friends of Sudan Conference, Your Excellency, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, The Prime Minister of Sudan and the participating team from the (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2020 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.