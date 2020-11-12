SSOMA suspends participation in CTSAMVM workshop in Rome

November 11, 2020 (ROME) – South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOMA) has withdrawn from participating in a workshop organized by the ceasefire monitoring body (CTSAMVM) in Rome, accusing the Juba government of violating the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement (CoHA).

Talks between South Sudan government and opposition alliance took place in Rome, Italy from October 9-12, 2020 (courtesy photo)

SSOMA, in a statement issued on Wednesday, said the recent violations by government demonstrated its lack of political will to recommit to CoHA.

“The South Sudan Opposition Movements Alliance (SSOMA) would like to inform its members, supporters, regional and international community, and more importantly the people of South Sudan that President [Salva] Kiir and his government lacks the political will for the peaceful resolution of the conflict in the Republic of South Sudan,” partly reads SSOMA’s statement.

The opposition alliance and government signed the Rome Resolution to recommit to ceasefire agreement on January 12, 2020.

“Unfortunately, the government has been violating the agreement multiple times and the most recent being on the 10th November 2020 by attacking our positions in the country, at the very time while we, the SSOMA are participating in CTSAMVM workshop in Rome, Italy,” further noted the statement.

According to the opposition alliance, the Rome workshop was aimed at building trust between SSOMA and the Juba government and thus create a conducive environment for further negotiations.

Meanwhile, SSOMA reiterated its commitment to the Rome Peace Process under the auspices of the Community of Sant’Egidio, describing it as the genuine vehicle to sustainable peace in South Sudan.

The opposition alliance was formed in the Netherlands on August 30, 2019, in response to what was described as the “violation” of the full implementation of the revitalized peace agreement by President Salva Kiir’s government.

The Real Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (R-SPLM), National Salvation Front (NAS) and South Sudan United Front (SSUF) are members of the opposition movements alliance.

(ST)