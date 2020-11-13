Sudan’s Burhan pardons armed groups leaders

November 12, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The head of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, Thursday pardoned the former rebel leaders, two days before their announced return to Khartoum.

On October 3, the transitional government, the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) and Sudan Liberation Movement of Minni Minnawi (SLM-MM) signed a peace agreement, mediated by the South Sudan government.

The amnesty is part of the peace agreement.

"The pardon is granted to everyone who carried weapons or participated in any of the military or war operations or contributed to any act or statement related to combat operations," read the decree seen by the Sudan Tribune.

The general amnesty included judgments issued and legal cases opened against political leaders and members of armed movements because of their membership in these groups.

Also, the pardon covers the judgments issued and the cases opened by the regular forces due to the actions that occurred or were issued in the context of military confrontations or war between the government and armed movements.

During the former regime of Omer al-Bashir, Sudanese courts issued death sentences and imprisonment against many leaders and members of the armed movements.

The SRF and SLM-MM leaders will arrive in Khartoum on 15 November. Also, Presidents Salva Kiir and Idriss Deby are expected to take part in the peace celebrations that will take place on the same day.

The amnesty decision does not include persons against whom arrest warrants have been issued by the International Criminal Court. Also, it does include those facing criminal charges for genocide, crimes against humanity, and war crimes.

Excluded from the pardon, also, those who committed serious violations of international human rights and humanitarian law since 2003, in addition to the charges that fall within the jurisdiction of the Special Court for Darfur Crimes.

The peace agreement provides for the formation of a special court for the widespread violations that took place during the 17-year conflict in the Darfur region.

