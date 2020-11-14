Supporters of Darfur holdout group attack peace rally in Khartoum

November 14, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudan Liberation Movement-Transitional Council (SLM-TC) condemned an attack by the supporters of the SLM-Abdel Wahid al-Nur (SLM-AW) on a public meeting held in an eastern Khartoum suburb on Friday.

The SLM-TC which is one of the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) held meeting in al-Haj Yousef to brief the residents of the area many of whom are from Darfur about the peace agreement they signed on 3 October in Juba.

The supporters SLM-AW that rejects to negotiate with the government raided the meeting using bladed weapons and guns, eyewitnesses told the Sudan Tribune

The assailants wounded the SLA-TC military spokesperson Ahmed Jedo, and the SLM-TC Secretary of Organization and Administration Sadiq Barango who was injured in the head as well as 30 other people, some of whom were taken to the hospital.

Sudan Tribune in vain sought to reach the SLM-AW spokesman Mohamed al-Nayer.

In a statement extended to the Sudan Tribune on Saturday, SLM-TC Spokesman Mohamedain Ishaq condemned the "treacherous attack" carried out by SLM-AW elements on the public meeting in al-Haj Youssef on Friday.

"This is the third attack of its kind from the same group on public meetings of the Sudan Liberation Movement - the Transitional Council," Ishaq said.

He added they carried out the attack under the pretext of the intellectual property right for the slogans and flag of the Movement.

"We affirm that these arguments are flimsy and do not give anyone the right to physically assault anyone," he asserted.

The SLM-TC splinted from the SLM-AW established in 2014. They carried out a joint attack with the SLM Minni Minnawi on the Sudanese army in May 2017.

Ishaq said that the police forces tasked with the protection of the meeting withdrew during the attack before to add that their behaviour appeared as they were "colluding with the aggressors."

He further asked the transitional government to investigate the withdrawing force stressing that their peace partners were responsible for protecting the SLM-TC leaders and cadres.

"The movement stresses that it has the ability to do this role in the event that government security agencies fail to ensure their safety and protect them," he concluded.

The SLM-AW rejected the Juba peace process.

The group leader vowed to launch a peace process inside Sudan to discuss the whole Sudanese crisis after the end of the coronavirus pandemic.

