SLM’s al-Nur arrives in Uganda, renews commitment to Sudan’s process

November 14, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Abdel Wahid al-Nur the leader of the Sudan Liberation Movement (SLM-AW) arrived Friday in the Ugandan capital, the first stop on his way to Sudan.

Al-Nur was residing in France for several years. In September 2019, he met with the Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok in Paris. But, he declined to join a peace process brokered by President Salva Kiir.

En return, he pledged to return to the country to launch a conference in Khartoum to discuss the Sudanese crisis and not only the Darfur crisis, once the coronavirus pandemic is over.

Al-Nur "arrived in the Ugandan capital, Kampala, within the framework of arrangements to announce the Sudan Comprehensive Peace Initiative which the Movement pledged to present to the public opinion, all parties concerned with Sudan including the regional and international community," said Mohamed al-Nayer in a statement extended to the Sudan Tribune.

The SLM-AW, also, released a video where al-Nur announced his arrival in Kampala. He added they decided to move forward and to launch the comprehensive initiative inside Sudan despite the second wave of coronavirus.

"We will present the initiative from inside Sudan. Of course, our arrival in Africa is the first step on the road to Sudan," al-Nur said.

"The task facing us is difficult, nevertheless the peace we want begins with providing security to people on the ground, disarming militias, returning displaced persons to their villages of origin and paying compensation," he stressed.

He further called for a transitional government consisting of independents that would lead the country out of the war state to the state of citizenship as he said.

The SLM-AW leader several times reiterated his refusal to recognize the transitional government but said Hamdok can lead the government they call for.

(ST)