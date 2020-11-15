Egypt, Sudan hold joint air exercices

November 14, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan and Egypt launched joint air exercises in the desert of the Northern State, northern Sudan, on Saturday.

The preparations of the military drills began a week ago when a number of MIG29/M2 fighter jets of the Egyptian army arrived in the Meroe airbase in northern Sudan to participate in these exercises.

This exercise, which will last for two weeks, is the first of its kind between the Sudanese and Egyptian armies since the era of former President Jaffar Neimeri.

"The joint air drills will carry out many activities, including planning and managing joint air combats, air offensive and defensive operations by the multirole combat aircraft from the two countries. Also, airborne forces will conduct combat search and rescue exercises," said a spokesman of the Egyptian army on Saturday.

The military spokesman pointed out that the training began with theoretical and practical lectures "that contribute to the unification of concepts and the exchange of experiences between the two sides."

Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, head of Sudan’s Sovereign Council and the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi agreed on 27 October to enhance joint military cooperation.

The Sudanese army did not issue a statement about the joint military drills with the Egyptian Air Force.

However, on Thursday, the army stated that the Sudan Air Force will carry out shooting exercises with live ammunition at a military base, 50 km from the city of Meroe.

The military statement urged civilians to be cautious during the exercises, which would continue between November 12 and November 21.

In a related development, the commander of the Sudan Air Forces, Lt Gen Abdal Khair Abdallah, accompanied by a military delegation, met in Cairo with his Egyptian counterpart, Lt Gen Ali Fahmy, to discuss ways of joint military cooperation.

