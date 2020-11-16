November 15, 2020 (JUBA) - China is committed to maintaining a strong bilateral cooperation with South Sudan in areas such as health, education and infrastructure, its ambassador, Hua Ning said on Friday.

Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) meets with South Sudanese President Salva Kiir at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 31, 2018. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

The envoy, according to a statement, said the Asian nation will promote ties with South Sudan for citizens of both nations to enjoy the mutual benefits of the relations.

"Ambassador Hua reviewed the joint anti-COVID-19 cooperation and practical cooperation in the fields of infrastructure, health service, and education between the two countries," partly reads a statement issued by the Chinese embassy in Juba.

The ambassador had held e meeting with South Sudan’s national assembly speaker.

During the meeting, the two sides reportedly exchanged views on enhancing cooperation between the peoples of the two countries.

The Chinese ambassador said China will continue to support the implementation of South Sudan’s revitalization peace agreement.

For his part, Ubuch Ujwok Akuo, the speaker the national assembly lauded China for its valuable support for South Sudan’s epidemic control, the peace process and economic development.

"The assembly is willing to deepen friendly exchanges with the Chinese legislature as a means of promoting the continuous development of bilateral relations between the two countries," he said.

(ST)