 
 
 
Tuesday 17 November 2020

Six Sudanese groups contest FFC’s mandate for transitional parliament formation

November 16, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Six professional and civil groups said in a statement on Monday that the Central Council of the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) has no authority to form the transitional parliament alone.

Building of the Sudanese parliament in Omdurman The six groups held a meeting last Saturday to discuss peace issues and arrangements for the formation of the Transitional Legislative Council (TLC) legislative body. The participants are the Sudanese Professionals Association (New Secretariat), the Worker Groups Alliance, the Sudanese Women’s Union, No to Women Oppression Coalition, the Civil Forces Alliance and the Revolutionary Legislative Council Initiative.

"The FFC Central Council in its current composition does not represent all the living forces of the revolution. Therefore it does not express all of them, and it is not entrusted to form the Legislative Council alone."

They further criticized the "isolationist approach"
of the FFC leadership body, pointing that they seek to meet the components of the revolutionary forces individually, and to hold formal consultations, to impose its choices.

"Attempts to impose the de facto policy, will reproduce the crisis and complicate the scene," they said.

The FFC is entrusted by the transitional constitution to form the transitional parliament. But, the armed groups asked to postpone it until the signing of a peace agreement.

Now, the FFC is divided after the withdrawal of the Communist Party and the National Umma Party froze its activities in the alliance. Also, the armed groups formed a separate block after had being part of the large coalition that toppled the former Islamist regime.

The FFC said they have established a proposal to distribute its 165 parliamentary seats.

The joint statement called for holding expanded meetings and organizing workshops on the formation of the transitional parliament including political, civil and professional forces, resistance committees, and feminist groups.

"The Legislative Council is the last line of defence to preserve the revolution, achieve its demands, accomplish its goals and meet its gains."

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

