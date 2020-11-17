France donates €500,000 to relieve food insecurity in Sudan



November 16, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The UN food agency (WFP) has received a financial contribution of €500,000 from the French government in support of its assistance programme supporting vulnerable families in Sudan’s South Kordofan state.

“The funding will help more than 41,000 people in South Kordofan by reducing post-harvest losses through training smallholder farmers and supporting social protection programmes,” said the WFP in a statement released on Monday.

The funding directly benefits local farmers, who will be trained to increase their productivity and efficiency.

According to French Ambassador Emmanuelle Blatmann, “Between 2019 and 2020, France’s programmed food assistance allocated nearly €1.3 million to WFP. This strategic partnership has made it possible to support nearly 386,000 people in Sudan.”

WFP’s safety net strategy works toward securing food for the millions of families who go hungry during the lean season, a yearly peak of food insecurity while awaiting harvest, with scarce food and few job opportunities. This will ensure less vulnerability to sudden food shortages.

Also supporting the establishment of water sources and clinics, the contribution intends to meet food insecurity at its root by addressing smaller, community-based targets.

