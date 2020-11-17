 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 17 November 2020

France donates €500,000 to relieve food insecurity in Sudan

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

WFP food assistance being offloaded from a truck at a distribution site in the South Kordofan capital Kadugli (File Photo WFP)
November 16, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The UN food agency (WFP) has received a financial contribution of €500,000 from the French government in support of its assistance programme supporting vulnerable families in Sudan’s South Kordofan state.

“The funding will help more than 41,000 people in South Kordofan by reducing post-harvest losses through training smallholder farmers and supporting social protection programmes,” said the WFP in a statement released on Monday.

The funding directly benefits local farmers, who will be trained to increase their productivity and efficiency.

According to French Ambassador Emmanuelle Blatmann, “Between 2019 and 2020, France’s programmed food assistance allocated nearly €1.3 million to WFP. This strategic partnership has made it possible to support nearly 386,000 people in Sudan.”

WFP’s safety net strategy works toward securing food for the millions of families who go hungry during the lean season, a yearly peak of food insecurity while awaiting harvest, with scarce food and few job opportunities. This will ensure less vulnerability to sudden food shortages.

Also supporting the establishment of water sources and clinics, the contribution intends to meet food insecurity at its root by addressing smaller, community-based targets.

The World Food Programme released a statement on Monday welcoming France’s contribution.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.


GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Recommendations to President Kiir, dialogue supporters and critics 2020-11-16 08:36:05 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi It is a known fact that the ongoing National Dialogue initiated by President Salva Kiir in late 2016 continues to receive criticism from some parties to the conflict, (...)

The fallacy of the so-called national dialogue 2020-11-09 18:52:02 By Lam Akol On the 3rd of November, the National Conference of the “National Dialogue” was opened in Juba amid a fanfare that it represented the voice of the people of South Sudan. “Our people (...)

Reforming the Security Sector in Sudan: The need for a framework 2020-11-05 12:59:03 By Luka Biong D. Kuol Sudan needs a national security strategy to guide the reforms of its security sector from a tool of repression to sustain the old regime to a professional force that (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Sudan: Performing arts is not a crime, assaulting women and artists is! 2020-09-20 08:54:28 The Strategic Initiative for Women in the Horn of Africa (SIHA) Sudan is still struggling with militant Islamist ideology KHARTOUM: Central Khartoum Primary Court issued a verdict against five (...)

Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments 2020-08-14 07:11:00 A Collaborative Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments (Abolishing and Amending Provisions Restricting Freedom) – Exposing ‘a wolf in sheep’s clothing’ Sudanese women (...)

Remarks by SRF leaders at the Friend of Sudan meeting on peace 2020-08-13 07:58:58 Chairman of the Friends of Sudan Conference, Your Excellency, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, The Prime Minister of Sudan and the participating team from the (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2020 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.