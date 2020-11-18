SRF says ready to join Sudan’s transitional government

November 17, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The head of the Sudanese Revolutionary Front, al-Hadi Idris, announced their readiness to nominate their candidates for ministerial posts allocated to the alliance, denying the existence of any differences over the distribution of positions between them.

Under the peace agreement signed with the transitional government, the SRF and the SLM- Minni Minnawi will be represented by three members at the Sovereign Council and 25% of the cabinet and the legislative council.

"There are no differences between the parties of the Revolutionary Front about power-sharing. Consultations are going on and they are going well, and we will announce the candidates at any time," Idris said, in a joint press conference held with the other SRF leaders on Tuesday.

He pointed out that the consultations began to form the Council of Transitional Government Partners, and expressed determination to reform the structures of the ruling coalition Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC).

This "will lead to a political agreement which guarantees the implementation of the peace agreement," he stressed.

The Council of the Transitional Government Partners is a new body added last October to the Transitional Constitution after the signing of the Juba peace agreement. It will be composed of Sovereign Council, Cabinet, FFC and the armed groups to take major decisions and overcome disagreements.

Al-Hadi stressed the need to agree on political leadership that has a shared vision, adding that the council of the government partners can provide this platform.

The Council will lead the country in "the correct direction to implement the peace agreement, addressing the economic situation and returning the displaced to their areas of origin".

The leaders of the armed groups arrived on Sunday where they were welcomed by the government officials and joint a popular celebration.

However, some people from western Sudan chanted slogans against the FFC representative Ibrahim al-Sheikh when he addressed the gathering. The move was disapproved by the deputy head of the Sovereign Council Mohamed Hamdan Daglo Hemetti, it was also generated some discomfort in the capital.

In his speech, Malik Agar the SRF deputy chairman and leader of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) recalled that the armed groups are in Khartoum to implement the peace agreement.

He further said that their return to the capital aims to serve "the unity of the Sudanese, concluding reconciliations and transforming the energy of war into a positive energy to implement the peace agreement."

"The era of war and military coups has ended," he said.

Also, he pointing that the armed elements of the SRF would be integrated into the Sudan Armed Forces to build a diversified national professional army.

The rebel armies "did not come to invade Khartoum," he stressed, alluding to the presence of some armed elements that serve as bodyguards for the leaders of the armed groups.

The press conference was attended by all the FFC leaders who meant to show their unity and expressed their readiness to work with the transitional government.

Also, they sought to explain the gains achieved for their regions during the peace talks.

For their part, the eastern Sudan groups expressed willingness to include all the tribal components in its implementation and stressed that the eastern Sudan conference aims to achieve this goal.

Omer al-Digair, the FFC representative, called for expanding the ruling coalition and reforming it organizationally and politically to include all the forces of the revolution.

He expressed his hope that the Umma Party would end the suspension of its membership pointing they continue to be with the coalition and participate in this activities despite this decision. Also, he called on the Sudanese Communist Party to reconsider its withdrawal from the FFC.

Al-Digair called to form the transitional parliament to enable the representation of all the forces of the revolution. Also, he called for a review of the transitional government and to establish commissions and the constitutional court.

(ST)