WHO donates COVID-19 testing supplies to South Sudan

November 17, 2020 (JUBA) - The World Health Organization (WHO) will provide South Sudan with testing supplies to detect COVID-19 cases within global efforts to curb the spread of the respiratory disease.

The European Union-funded supplies include materials and reagents that support the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test, currently being used to detect COVID-19.

With these supplies, South Sudan health laboratory will be able to carry out 500 tests per day for two months.

They will employ “communicable disease surveillance, outbreak detection, contact tracing, and management of confirmed cases,” according to a statement from the organization.

In support of South Sudan’s National Public Health Laboratory, the funded supplies will work to boost effectiveness in diagnoses.

As COVID-19 cases continue to climb in the winter, 2,943 samples have tested positive of the 44,077 tests collected in South Sudan this year, following the UN health agency’s data.

Early detection is a key element in national protection against the virus, which WHO proposes the contributions to South Sudan’s national laboratory will be able to combat.

The EU has also previously donated €4 million (EUR) to the UN World Food Programme (WFP) to protect humanitarian workers based in South Sudan.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

