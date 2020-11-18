UN to set up temporary peacekeeping bases in Jonglei region

November 17, 2020 (JUBA) - The United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) said plans are underway to establish temporary peacekeeping bases to end inter-ethnic clashes in the greater Jonglei region.

David Shearer UNMISS head briefs the Security Council on 26 September 2017 (UN photo)

Speaking to reporters in Juba on Tuesday, the head of UNMISS, David Shearer, said peacekeeping mission will locate their troops and staff to promote reconciliation and rebuilding in conflict areas.

“So over the coming weeks in cooperation with security services, we will begin deploying peacekeepers to place like Manyabol, Likongule, Duk Padiat, Yuai, and Waat to set up temporary bases or conduct extended long-distance patrols,” he said.

According to the senior UN official, the peacekeeping mission’s seventh engineering contingents from countries, including Bangladesh, China and Pakistan will commence a major road rehabilitation project during the dry season to help the troops patrol with ease.

“On this note, we are well underway with planning for UNMISS’ operations during the coming dry season. As you know, our approach to the protection of civilians is about being proactive, robust and nimble,” he said.

The Greater Jonglei is plagued by recurring inter-communal tensions involving the Dinka, Nuer and Murle communities. The cycle of violence is often accompanied by cattle raids, child abductions and revenge killings.

In September, however, UNMISS said it started withdrawing its peacekeeping forces from various protection camps in the country.

The UN camps were set up in Juba and other major cities after civil war erupted in 2013, prompting thousands to seek protection.

(ST)