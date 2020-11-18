 
 
 
JEM leader proposes to dismantling Sudan's former regime through judiciary mechanism

November 17, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The head of the Justice and Equality Movement (JEM) Gibril Ibrahim proposed to dismantle the former regime of the former President Omer al-Bashir, through an independent judiciary, to prevent injustice from occurring again.

Gibril Ibrahim speaks to the media in Khartoum on 17 November 2020 (ST photo)In November 2019, Sudanese transitional authority approved a law to dismantle the former regime and formed a committee including some members of the government, security organs and the Forces for Freedom (FFC) and Change to achieve this difficult task.

"We want a real dismantling of the previous regime without empowering a new party. That is why this should be done by a just and impartial judiciary," Ibrahim said in a press conference on Tuesday.

"If you are a party and the arbiter at the same time, injustice will happen again, and this is not desirable and not useful," he further stressed.

The committee which holds weekly briefings to inform about their activities include the attorney general and his aides are closely involved in the investigations.

Until now, the committee confiscated lands and houses owned by the dignitaries of the former regime or their families such as al-Bashir’s wife and his brothers.

Ibrahim who is an economist said he has a plan to alleviate the economic crisis the country is experiencing but he needs to consult with the government before to disclose it.

Our ambition is to change the current deteriorated living situation to a situation in which all services are available without needing to queue to get them, he said.

Acute shortage of bread and fuel force millions of Sudanese to queue for long hours to buy it.

He called on the Sudanese to join hands to work together and to develop the country and to put behind them the right-right divide or the secular-Islamist divide.

"Let us get rid of the conflict and competition between political forces on an ideological basis, move to competition over how to serve the citizen," he said

"People do not care about whether the official is a communist or an Islamist, but rather the service they receive".

"If we do not get out of this cycle, the economy will not be restored," he asserted

The SRF leaders held a joint press conference to speak the Sudanese people about the peace agreement and their plans to implement it together with the government.

However, JEM leader was keen to hold a separate press conference to make these propositions after the end of the joint press conference.

(ST)

